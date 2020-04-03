Canadian Underwriter

Webinar: Improving Auto Claims With Real-Time Analytics

by Insurance-Canada.ca
April 07, 2020
Webinar


“Improving Auto Claims With Real-Time Analytics”

An Insurance-Canada.ca “Technology in Action” Webinar

Featuring Aviva Canada.  Tuesday 7 April 2:00 – 3:00 PM ET

The process of determining whether a vehicle is repairable or should be consigned to salvage can be a sore spot for both customer and adjuster. As Aviva Canada put it:

Our customers kept telling us that auto claims took too long to settle, required too much effort, and left them wondering what they needed to do and what the next steps would be.

Aviva tackled this issue by integrating real-time predictive analytics into the process.

This webinar will review:

  1. The business issues;
  2. The technology;
  3. The data science & analytics; and
  4. The results – for the consumer, for adjusters, and for Aviva.

See more details

Register now

 



Visit event's website
https://www.insurance-canada.ca/social-business/webinars/aviva-auto-claims-real-time-analytics/



