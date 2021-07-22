WEBINAR: Residential Plumbing & Heating; an Insurance Perspective

As a dwelling ages, so do the plumbing and electrical systems. Many insurers will not provide or renew coverage on older dwellings unless these critical components are updated.
OBJECTIVES:
- Learn about residential plumbing and electrical systems and related insurance concerns
- Discuss galvanized plumbing, sump pumps and back-up valves
- Find out about aluminum wiring; knob & tube wiring; and 60-amp electrical panels
- Gain the knowledge and skills needed to perform front line underwriting duties
- Help clients understand the personal safety benefits of updating these critical residential building components
WHO SHOULD ATTEND?
- Personal Lines Sales and Service Agents and Brokers
- Personal Lines Underwriters
FACILITATOR:
Visit event's website
https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/Nova-Scotia/Seminars/Seminar-Details?seminarId=12681
Jo Anne Mitchell, CIP
Effective Training & Communications Plus