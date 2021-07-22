Canadian Underwriter

WEBINAR: Residential Plumbing & Heating; an Insurance Perspective

by Insurance Institute of Nova Scotia
November 25, 2021
As a dwelling ages, so do the plumbing and electrical systems. Many insurers will not provide or renew coverage on older dwellings unless these critical components are updated.

OBJECTIVES: 

  • Learn about residential plumbing and electrical systems and related insurance concerns
  • Discuss galvanized plumbing, sump pumps and back-up valves
  • Find out about aluminum wiring; knob & tube wiring; and 60-amp electrical panels
  • Gain the knowledge and skills needed to perform front line underwriting duties
  • Help clients understand the personal safety benefits of updating these critical residential building components

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

  • Personal Lines Sales and Service Agents and Brokers
  • Personal Lines Underwriters

FACILITATOR:
Jo Anne Mitchell, CIP
Effective Training & Communications Plus



Visit event's website
https://www.insuranceinstitute.ca/en/institutes-and-chapters/Nova-Scotia/Seminars/Seminar-Details?seminarId=12681



