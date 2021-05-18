Western Canada CE E-Learning Day

June 02, 2021

Online

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM MT

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

The Impacts of Technology on Vehicle Accident Investigations

Presented by:

Robert Townsley, P.Eng, Project Engineer

Jason Conley, CECI, Digital Forensics Examiner

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Investigating Electrical Incidents (Strategies for Investigating Large Electrical Losses)

Presented by:

Ian Read, P.Eng, CFEI, CVFI, Project Engineer

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Pipe Rupture Claims: Effective Strategies for Response & Recovery

Presented by:

Masoud Mashkournia, MSc, P.Eng, Project Engineer

Jonathan McCarthy, M.Eng, P.Eng, Senior Project Engineer

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Concrete Failure Investigations

Presented by:

Jason Long, P.Eng, Project Engineer

Joel Angustia, P.Eng, Project Engineer

This Course is Approved for CE Credit in Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba.

You can gain 4 CE credits for the entire day or 1 CE credit per class attended. In order to obtain all 4 hours of CE credit, attendees must register and attend all 4 classes. Otherwise, attendees can register for one specific class, attend the entire class, and receive 1 credit per class attended.

Registration link: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=3158069&sessionid=1&key=998B0A78D50801A8950C3B35AAA94F70®Tag=2378540&V2=false&sourcepage=register&_cldee=c2hhbm5vbi5rdWxwaW5zQGVudmlzdGFmb3JlbnNpY3MuY29t&recipientid=contact-b08e22742409ea118113005056960cac-0689e1c0141a47e4b749535b8bd16e0e&utm_source=ClickDimensions&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=2020%20Email%20Campaign%20North%20America&esid=98c0a964-66a8-eb11-811a-005056960cac