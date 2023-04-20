WICC BC Casino Night Fundraiser at Flight Center Museum, Kelowna, BC

by WICC BC

May 25, 2023



Place your bets surrounded by aviation history in this high-flying evening of fun and social connections! A fun-filled night of casino games, raffles, silent auction, photobooths, dinner, DJ’ & live music + so much more!

6:00 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets and Sponsorship still available!

*All proceeds to benefit the Canadian Cancer Society on behalf of WICC*

For Silent Auction donations, please contact Lenora Shipka: lshipka@echeloninsurance.ca

For any questions please contact Lenora Shipka or Lisa Nykoluk: lnykoluk@onside.ca

Contact us at bcinfo@wicc.ca for any questions or suggestions.

