WICC BC Mother’s Day Brunch, Vancouver, BC

May 10, 2023
Join us on Wednesday, May 10th, as we celebrate Mothers everywhere and hear inspirational talks from Canadian Cancer Society! Tickets are on sale until April 24th – get em’ fast before they are gone!
Registration starts at 10:30 a.m.
Brunch runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We can’t wait to see you there!
*All proceeds to benefit the Canadian Cancer Society on behalf of WICC*
For any questions or to reserve a table after purchase, please contact Mary da Costa: Mary.dacosta@intact.net.
