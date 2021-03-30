WICC NeXt Gen National Trivia Night: April 22, 2021

April 22, 2021

Virtual

You’re invited to the WICC NeXt Gen National Trivia Night, on April 22nd from 7-9 PM EST (5 – 7 PM MDT, 4 – 6 PM PDT). Join your industry colleagues for this fun, virtual zoom event, while raising funds for the Canadian Cancer Society. Prizes will be awarded to those with the most trivia knowledge!

Register for the event on the WICC website.

WICC NeXt Gen is asking for a minimum $20 donation from each attendee to support the Canadian Cancer Society. After a challenging year, individuals experiencing cancer and other immune-related illnesses need our help more than ever.

Sponsorship Opportunities Available

We are offering a variety of unique sponsorship packages for this event. You can find more detailed information about sponsorship opportunities here. If you would like to customize a package to suit your objectives, we would be happy to coordinate this with you.

We appreciate your continued support of WICC!

For further sponsorship and donation information please do not hesitate to contact Victoria Rochon – Chair, Community Initiatives.

Victoria Rochon

Chair, Community Initiatives

Phone: (647) 300-8854

Email: victoriarochon@roarengineering.com

Visit event's website