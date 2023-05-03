WICC Next Gen – Step Challenge for Relay For Life – June 8th

by WICC Ontario

June 08, 2023



What: WICC Next Gen Step Challenge

When: June 1 – 7, 2023

Where: Virtually via the Pacer App

Our WICC Relay and WICC Next Gen Committees present: Warming Up for Relay For Life – Step Challenge

Step Challenge details:

– This step challenge has been created to encourage you to move while raising money for a great cause!

– The challenge will run for one week, from June 1 to June 7, leading us right into the LIVE, IN PERSON Relay event (Toronto) on June 8th, 2023 – please sign up ahead of time so you don’t miss out on the fun!

–How do I join the WICC team?

– Navigate to Event Page via CCS: https://support.cancer.ca/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFL_NW_odd_?team_id=487326&pg=team&fr_id=28191

– Click Donate > Donate to a Team. Search for team “WICC Next Gen Step Challenge”. See also link to the team HERE.

– In order to participate, please make a minimum donation of $25 to our team (you may request a tax receipt from info@wicc.ca)

– Join the WICC Next Gen Step Challenge group on the Pacer app (group code B42562188).]

Thank you in advance for your participation and/or donations!

Your WICC Relay For Life Team

For any questions, please contact Victoria at victoriarochon@roarengineering.com

