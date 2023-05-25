WICC Next Gen’s Spring Social – Get your tickets now!

by WICC Ontario

June 22, 2023



Connect with future insurance leaders at the WICC Next Gen Spring Social in support of the Canadian Cancer Society!

WICC Next Gen is a division of WICC (Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade) with the mission to unite and engage young insurance professionals in the fight against cancer. Your organization has the opportunity to support this crucial cause and connect with the insurance leaders of the future through sponsorship of the WICC Next Gen Spring Social on June 22nd at Toronto Distillery District’s Arta Gallery. By securing one of the event sponsorships, you’ll gain positive brand exposure before, during and after the event, plus the opportunity to spark relationships with the 100+ future insurance leaders expected to participate in this evening

of community and cause.

On behalf of WICC and the millions of Canadians affected by cancer, thank you for your support!

EVENT DETAILS:

WHEN: Friday, June 22nd, 2023 at 5:30pm

WHERE: Arta Gallery, Distillery District, 14 Distillery Lane, Toronto, ON

WHAT: Social networking event featuring prizes, drinks, food, and more!

IMPACT: All funds raised at the event will support the Canadian Cancer Society.

Society.

WHY SPONSOR: Exposure to 100+ socially active, next generation professionals, while also supporting an important and meaningful cause. Did you know – nearly 1 in 2 Canadians is expected to be diagnosed with cancer at some point during their lifetime? Your support will give you the opportunity to participate in WICC Next Gen's September Social, gain positive brand exposure, build your brand, and network throughout the evening.

TICKET DETAILS:

Click HERE to purchase.

EARLY BIRD TICKETS : $30 + HST (Available until 5pm on June 5th) STANDARD TICKETS : $40 + HST (Available until 5pm on June 21st) PRE-BOUGHT BEVERAGE TICKETS: $10 plus HST. Beverages will be $12 plus HST on the night.



SPONSORSHIP DETAILS: Please scroll down for details and purchase options.

By securing one of the event sponsorships, you’ll gain positive brand exposure before, during and after the event, plus the opportunity to spark relationships with the 100+ future insurance leaders expected to participate in this celebratory evening of community and cause. On behalf of WICC and the millions of Canadians affected by cancer, thank you for your support!

