WICC Ontario to host 24th Annual Learning Breakfast on Wednesday, November 17th.

November 17, 2021

Virtual - free

You are invited to register for WICC’s 24th Annual Learning Breakfast taking place on WICC Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 from 8-9 am ET. Individuals interested in attending this informative, and free virtual event can register at wicc.ca

As one of WICC’s most anticipated events, this year’s Annual Learning Breakfast will draw hundreds of insurance professionals, all looking to come together virtually to connect with colleagues and support individuals in the industry impacted by cancer.

2020 was the first year the event shifted into an online space because of the pandemic, but that didn’t make it any less impactful. Over 300 insurance professionals attended last year’s event, raising over $27,500 for cancer research.

This year’s event will feature two engaging speakers. Alyssa Vito, a cancer survivor who shifted her career path to find better ways to detect cancer will be speaking about her journey, while self-described “cancer-thriver” Reg Berringer, who’s cancer diagnosis prompted a switch to a healthy lifestyle, will also be sharing his story.

While the event is free to attend, WICC asks for an optional donation as we work to not only provide information that will help guests achieve a better understanding of cancer and its effect on our lives, and also raise funds for ground-breaking cancer research.

How to support:

WICC is looking for industry sponsors to support this momentous event as they work towards their goal of raising money to help more Canadians living with cancer. With a variety of sponsorship levels that focus on brand recognition, WICC is excited to provide organizations with opportunities to differentiate themselves by contributing to this industry-supported event while highlighting their commitment to the cause.

About WICC:

Since its inception in 1996, WICC and the women and men of the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada have raised almost $18 million nationally in support of cancer research and education. WICC’s mission is to unite and engage the Canadian Insurance community to fund cancer research, support, educate and improve the lives of those affected by cancer. More information about WICC can be found at www.wicc.ca.

Contact:

Sally Turney

Chair, Communications

Phone: 647 966-8901

Email: sally.turney@sympatico.ca

