WICC x Relay for Life (In-Person)

by Insurance Bureau of Canada

June 11, 2022



Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade (WICC) is once again supporting the Canadian Cancer Society’s signature event, Relay For Life, where funds raised go directly toward funding ground-breaking cancer research and providing a national support system, so no one has to cope with a cancer diagnosis alone.

Join us in person on June 11 to move and be moved

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, June 11, and for the first time since 2019, the Relay will be a live, in-person event from coast to coast! Relay for Life Toronto will be hosted at a new venue, Garrison Common, near the Fort York National Historic Site. WICC chapters will also be present at events held in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal.

The fundraising goal for this year’s campaign is $365,000. In 2021, the industry came together virtually to raise a total of $259,131 in donations and corporate sponsor support. Since its inception, WICC has raised over $18 million to support cancer research.

We’re looking forward to safely gathering in-person, raising funds to support Canadians with cancer and honouring and celebrating those we love and have loved in our communities. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of people affected by cancer.

Visit event’s website:

https://support.cancer.ca/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFL_NW_odd_?fr_id=28191&pg=entry

