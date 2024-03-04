WICC’s Inaugural Southwestern Ontario “SpringSpiel” in London, ON – March 27th, 2024

by WICC Ontario

March 27, 2024



Join us on March 27, 2024 for our 1st Annual WICC Southwestern Ontario “Spring Spiel” at the beautiful Highland Country Club in London, ON. Get ready to welcome the spring season with some fun sweeping the ice and throwing the stones with your insurance colleagues. Teams of Four of all skill levels compete in a day-long event that includes complimentary instruction by coaching staff, and includes breakfast, lunch and drink tickets as well as prizes.

Please see below for option to register and/or purchase sponsorship.

DATE:

Wednesday, March 27, 2024

LOCATION:

Highland Country Club

1922 Highland Heights, London, ON N6C 2T4

Phone 519-681-8223

TICKETS:

$300 per foursome + HST

