by Ottawa Valley Adjusters Association

April 27, 2023



Please join us on April 27th for a presentation on Workplace Harassment Complaints – Legal Obligations and Best Practices for Preventing and Responding to Them given by Sean Bawden, Partner, Kelly Santini LLP.

Sean is a partner with Kelly Santini LLP, practicing primarily in the areas of employment law and litigation. He was previously Director of Litigation & Employment to a publicly listed, multinational corporation providing employment law and litigation counsel with respect to matters globally. He has appeared before courts across Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Africa.

Sean is a part-time professor at Algonquin College teaching employment law, and has previously taught both Small Claims Court Practice and Trial Advocacy. He is the publisher of the law blog “Labour Pains,” which has been cited with approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. Labour Pains was inducted into the Canadian Law Blog Hall of Fame in 2019, after having previously been named “the best employment law blog in Canada.”

We look forward to seeing you at the Mill Brewery on April 27th!

