World Insurance Forum: Macro trends, emerging needs and InsurTech.

November 17, 2020

Online 11:00AM - 12:30PM ET

InsurTechs, Macro Trends, and Emerging Insurance Needs

Patterns of ownership are changing; mobility options are evolving and increasing in number. These are among the macro trends influencing the insurance sector right now.

Anthemis will share more of what they are seeing with the major trends worldwide, then dig down into some of the less conspicuous shifts in our world that might pique the interest of those seeking to learn more about the emergent needs in various sectors.

Is InsurTech now mature? Find out how the evolution of insurance will be intertwined with new technologies.

The first session of Insurance-Canada.ca’s World Insurance Forum:

How Will InsurTech Shape The Future?

Tuesday, November 17, at 11:00am – 12:30pm (ET)



Mark Dowds , Managing Director, Anthemis

, Managing Director, Anthemis Ruth Foxe Blader, Partner, Anthemis

