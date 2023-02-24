by Young Insurance Professionals of Toronto

July 06, 2023



YIPT ON A YACHT!

Young Insurance Professionals of Toronto is proud to be hosting our YIPT ON A YACHT on Thursday, July 6th, 2023 with City Experiences by HornBlower (formerly Mariposa).

Last year this was one of YIPTs’ most anticipated events that sold out quick, so we’ve decided to go bigger and better!! We’re setting sail on City Experiences newest addition to their line up of Yachts!

Keep an eye out for the email notification when tickets go on sale.

Follow us on Social Media and be the first to get YIPT exclusive updates.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/yipt/

https://www.instagram.com/yiptoronto/?hl=en

https://www.yipt.ca

Any questions can be directed to info@yipt.ca.

By attending events hosted by the Young Insurance Professionals of Toronto, you consent to having your image captured and displayed for promotional and/or documentary use. Additionally you consent to adhering to the YIPT Code of Conduct.

Visit event's website