YIPT – Presents Blades of Glory @ Nathan Phillips Square

by Young Insurance Professionals of Toronto

February 15, 2023



Skating into our 10th Year of YIPT!

Young Insurance Professionals of Toronto will be hosting an open skate at Nathan Phillips Square on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 from 5:00PM-8:00PM.

Lace up and join us for a fun night out!

Follow us on Social Media and be the first to get YIPT exclusive updates.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/yipt/

https://www.instagram.com/yiptoronto/?hl=en

https://www.yipt.ca

Any questions can be directed to info@yipt.ca.

By attending events hosted by the Young Insurance Professionals of Toronto, you consent to having your image captured and displayed for promotional and/or documentary use. Additionally you consent to adhering to the YIPT Code of Conduct.

Visit event's website