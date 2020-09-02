YIPT Trivia Night – Digital Edition

by YIPT - Young Insurance Professionals of Toronto

September 16, 2020

Online Event

It’s been a weird year, but that shouldn’t stop us from having a good time!

In honour of our new (for now) digital reality, YIPT is bringing back an old favourite: Trivia Night. In the spirit of connecting with peers and industry friends, join us on Wednesday, September 16th at 6pm for a digital trivia competition. This event will run for one hour in length and feature four rounds of questions from various categories such as geography, pop culture, sports, Canadiana, and yes, insurance!

The participant who finishes with the highest point total will walk away with the grand prize of a $200 gift card of their choice*. The runner up will receive a $50 gift card of their choice*.

Full details including link to this virtual event will be provided to registrants in advance of the event. Don’t delay, reserve your spot today!

*Winner/runner up to choose from a list of available gift card options.

