YIPT Virtual Sushi Class

CLASS & KIT includes:

• 60 minute live virtual class

• RTW branded cutting board

• Pre-wrapped sushi rolling mat

• Reusable matte black chopsticks

• Knife in Sheath

• Ingredients to make: maki, uramaki, temaki and nigiri

• Pre-seasoned rice (For any kits that are shipped outside of GTA, rice must be cooked by student in advance*)

• Accoutrements: wasabi, ginger, soy sauce

• Delivery within the GTA on the day of class

• Delivery outside of the GTA on the day prior to class

MENU:

• Lobster California Uramaki Roll

• Spicy Ahi Tuna Temaki / Hand Roll

• Spicy Salmon Uramaki

• Avocado Cucumber Maki

• Green Dragon Topping for Uramaki

• Salmon and Ahi Tuna Nigiri

• *Vegan Menu Option Available*

Looking for a Team Building or Group Event? Why not organize a separate Zoom call with a small group?

Join the class on Zoom with one device to watch the instructor while you chat and watch on with your colleagues and friends in a separate chat!

Note: It’s important that the you accurately fill out all delivery information and instructions in the free form comments section when buying a ticket.

Note: Make sure you review the menu in detail to make sure there are no dietary or allergy conflicts.

Note: Due to the nature of this event, refunds will only be available in the event of an event cancellation, however substitutions are welcome (we will require updated contact and shipping information).