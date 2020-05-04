Big Moves: Can-Sure founder resurfaces in B.C.’s MGA market

Jeff Hart, who founded Can-Sure Underwriting in 2003, has co-founded another Vancouver-area managing general agent.

Hart (pictured, above) is now CEO of Vailo Insurance Services Ltd., a start-up MGA based in Port Moody, about 25 km east of downtown Vancouver.

Vailo’s offerings include builder’s risk, umbrella liability, equipment breakdown, environmental, management and professional liability insurance, among others.

“Being a start-up allows us to re-imagine how we engage with the market without being tied to legacy systems and processes. We’re being very intentional about how we set up our operational structure to provide us with a competitive advantage,” Hart said in a press release announcing the launch of Vailo.

Can-Sure was acquired in 2014 by Beacon Underwriting Ltd., an MGA owned by Hub International Ltd. Beacon announced Hart’s departure from Can-Sure in early 2017.

In addition to Hart, Vailo’s management team includes chief operating officer Tommy Truong and chief underwriting officer Bruce MacKinnon. Truong was vice president of Can-Sure Underwriting from 2006 until 2018. Vailo says its strategy includes thoughtful automation, strong partnerships and deep data analytics.

Who: Jeff Hart

Current Role: Founder and CEO, Vailo Insurance Services Ltd.

P&C experience: 26 years

Profile: Founded Can-Sure Underwriting Ltd. in 2003. Held a variety of roles at Can-Sure, including managing retail broker and insurer relationships, oversight of underwriting facilities and programs, and developing overall vision and strategic direction.

Photo courtesy of Vailo Insurance Services Ltd.

Tina McAvella is now Sovereign Insurance’s vice president of underwriting and risk engineering. She was most recently the commercial specialty insurer’s vice president of product manufacturing. McAvella has more than 30 years of experience in the industry.

CNA Canada named Terri Mason-Benjamin to vice president of marketing and distribution for Canada. She will oversee CNA’s marketing, communications and broker distribution initiatives. She was previously assistant vice president for cyber and professional liability.

Mark Feader is now with BFL Canada as managing vice president for the Saskatchewan region. He was a Saskatoon-based client executive with Marsh. Feader still works in the city, heading BFL’s recently-opened first office in Saskatchewan.