Canadian Broker Network celebrates 20th anniversary

TORONTO ON, FEBRUARY 11, 2022/insPRESS/ – Canadian Broker Network (CBN) celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, marking a milestone for the independent broker channel in Canada.

From humble beginnings in 2002 to becoming Canada’s largest network of independent brokers today, with over 50 offices, 1,500 employees and representing over $2 Billion in property casualty premiums, CBN has always had the success of the independent broker at heart.

“While we have grown and evolved beyond just a best practice sharing group, our vision remains today as it was then; that we believe the independent broker model delivers the best value to our clients and our communities,” said Lorie Phair, president of CBN.

“For the past 20 years, CBN has played a significant role in our industry and we celebrate the strides we have made towards growing and nurturing the independent broker channel in Canada,” said Andrew Kemp, CBN chairman. “With the massive disruption we currently face, and as we look for ways to overcome threats and harness opportunities, we believe that CBN will continue to play a significant role going forward as it increasingly remains the only Canadian option, as well as the only independent option, for those brokerages looking to secure their future success by aligning with other professional firms. CBN thanks all our broker members and insurance partners for their continued support of this vision.”

Canadian Broker Network is an alliance of leading independent insurance brokerages representing more than $2 billion in property casualty premiums as well as employee benefits and life and financial services, with over 50 offices across Canada and more than 1,500 employees. They provide independent, employee-owned brokerages a unique way to grow and innovate their businesses by leveraging the collective wisdom, experience, and connections of their members. Maturing out of a forum dating back to 2002, originally designed to exchange best practices, CBN’s guiding principles of innovation, collaboration, commitment to growth, and independence ensures that members can deliver the best possible value proposition to their clients, employees, and insurer partners.



