James Kozak Rejoins ClaimsPro as Vice President, Business Development, Western Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, JULY 26, 2022/insPRESS/ – ClaimsPro, Canada’s leading provider of independent claims adjusting services and an SCM company, today announced the appointment of James Kozak as Vice President, Business Development, Western Canada. Beginning as an adjuster and transitioning into business development, Mr. Kozak returns to ClaimsPro building on his 15 year career in the industry. Well known throughout Western Canada, Mr. Kozak has a proven track record of building relationships and delivering results.

Mr. Kozak most recently served as Director, Commercial Services for a major insurance services group. He began his career as an adjuster with a major national insurer, and transitioned to SCM Insurance Services where he first worked with Xpera Risk Mitigation & Investigation, and then ClaimsPro in various business development roles.

A significant member of ClaimsPro’s Western team, Mr. Kozak will continue to build, retain, and enhance strong client relationships throughout British Columbia. He will also forge new partnerships, and assist Jamie Guse, Director, Business Development for Alberta and Saskatchewan to support client focused initiatives in these provinces. He will report to Wendy Scott, ClaimsPro’s Senior Vice President, National Business Development and Corporate Solutions.

“I am looking forward to being back with such a strong team in the industry,” said Mr. Kozak. “Returning to enhance and develop key client relationships will help ClaimsPro continue to thrive in Western Canada, and further align our services to clients with the aim to deliver the best possible customer experience in the marketplace.”

“We are thrilled to welcome James Kozak back to our Business Development team,” said Wendy Scott. “His established history with ClaimsPro and keen understanding of our clients’ needs will contribute tremendous value to his new role.”

Mr. Kozak holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of British Columbia, as well as his Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) designation, Canadian Risk Management (CRM) certification, and is a Certified Sales Professional (with distinction). He is scheduled to complete the Fellow Chartered Insurance Professional (FCIP) program in Spring 2023. Mr. Kozak is a member in good standing with the Insurance Institute of Canada, Canadian Independent Adjusters Association, Risk and Insurance Management Society and the Canadian Professional Sales Association. He will be based out of ClaimsPro’s Vancouver branch location.

About ClaimsPro

ClaimsPro is an independent adjusting and claims management company that has been working with Canada’s domestic insurance market for over 35 years. With over 100 offices throughout the country, ClaimsPro provides its clients with local expertise and the resources of a national company. Visit www.claimspro.ca to learn more.