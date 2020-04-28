2020 National Insurance Conference of Canada cancelled due to COVID-19

Message from our CEO

TORONTO, ON, April 28, 2020/insPRESS/ – National Insurance Conference of Canada (NICC) 2020 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 and will run again in the autumn of 2021.

It is with a heavy heart, and for the first time in our history, that we have made the decision to cancel the National Insurance Conference of Canada (NICC) 2020, which was scheduled to run in Ottawa from September 30th to October 2nd.

The lineup that the NICC advisory committee had assembled for you to participate in at this year’s event was truly outstanding.

Over the next weeks and months, we will work with committee members, moderators and speakers to build the agenda for the 2021 event, which could include some of the planned 2020 sessions and will take COVID-19, economic and industry developments into account.

We are saddened by this development and know that it is disappointing to the hundreds of industry leaders from Canada, the US, Europe and Bermuda who look forward to gathering at the NICC each year.

NICC 2021 will take place September 26th to 28th, 2021 at The Westin Bayshore in Vancouver, B.C. We hope to raise a glass with you in good health there, if not long before.

MSA is actively working on delivering virtual thought leadership events in 2020 to continue serving the industry during this difficult time.

On behalf of the entire MSA Research team, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the esteemed NICC advisory committee, speakers, moderators and sponsors. Please be safe and resilient in the days, weeks and months ahead.

Yours,

Joel Baker,

CEO

About the National Insurance Conference of Canada

Founded in 2007, the National Insurance Conference of Canada is the Canadian P&C industry’s pre-eminent conference and leadership forum. Designed for insurance and reinsurance company executives, brokers, regulators, risk managers and industry partners, this executive-level conference addresses many of the diverse and complex issues facing leaders in the Canadian P&C insurance industry. Details can be found at www.niccanada.com.

