2021 Awards of Excellence Winners Announced at IBAO Virtual Convention

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 21, 2021/insPRESS/ The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) congratulates this year’s Awards of Excellence Winners who were announced at their second Virtual Convention. Awards recognize outstanding achievement in the broker channel.

“There’s a lot of talent to celebrate across Ontario’s broker channel,” said IBAO CEO Colin Simpson. “My sincere congratulations to all of our finalists and this year’s winners.”

BROKERAGE OF THE YEAR—OVER $7.5M GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM — isure Insurance

isure claimed this year’s top prize for their long-term growth, mastery of digital marketing within the broker channel, progressive use of technology to streamline internal processes and a focus on building and maintaining internal culture despite working from home.

FUTURE LEADER — Sam Jazayeri, PrimeService Insurance

Sam was named Future Leader for his active role on IBAO’s Young Brokers Council, sharing his knowledge through webinars, presentations and podcasts, and driving growth at his brokerage by leading the recruitment process and contributing to its social media strategy.

INNOVATION OF THE YEAR — ProNavigator

ProNavigator picked up Innovation of the Year for Sage—an AI-powered knowledge management platform. Sage enables insurance professionals to query a database of insurance information for answers to questions that would’ve previously required time-consuming searches.

COMMUNITY LEADER — Brent Stefan, McFarlan Rowlands Insurance Brokers

Brent took home Community Leader for his considerable volunteer efforts during his more than 20 years as an insurance broker. A long-standing member of the Kinsmen Club of Delhi, Ontario, Brent has focused his efforts on giving back to his hometown.

DIVERSITY LEADER — Trevor McIntosh, Zensurance

Trevor has championed a number of DEI initiatives at his brokerage including creating a DEI Committee, introducing an inclusive paternity/maternity leave top up policy and setting up an entrance scholarship program through Humber College for a student from an equity-seeking group.

In addition to receiving awards, winners will be featured in The Ontario Broker magazine, receiving press and promotion throughout the coming year, and a donation will be made to a charity of their choice.

The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is a not–for–profit association representing over 14,000 insurance brokers across Ontario.

