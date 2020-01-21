30 Forensic Engineering and Blouin Dunn LLP Proudly Announce the 2020 Big Mingle Sponsorship Partners

TORONTO, ON, JAN. 21, 2020/insPRESS/ – On January 21st, 2020, 30 Forensic Engineering and Blouin Dunn LLP will once again be co-hosting one of the most anticipated insurance industry event of the year: AAA The Big Mingle.

Now in its 14th year, this invite-only event draws 500+ senior insurance professionals from all over Canada who are in Toronto attending two of the largest claims conferences of the year:

On behalf of Blouin Dunn LLP and 30 Forensic Engineering, we would like to take this opportunity to thank our 2020 sponsors for partnering with us in order to make The Big Mingle an incredible experience for the guests.

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 70 Professional Investigators, Engineering Technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics & Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health & Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC

Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations

Trucking

About Blouin Dunn LLP

Blouin Dunn is one of Ontario’s leading insurance defence law firms whose members have been providing quality legal support to the insurance community for over 30 years. We offer services in Ontario to property and casualty insurers throughout North America, at all levels of experience, at appropriate and competitive rates. Experience. Integrity. Results