30 Forensic Engineering Expands Collision Reconstruction Group with the Appointment of Ankit Kumar P.Eng.

September 29, 2021 by -30- Forensic Engineering
TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 29, 2021/insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading multidisciplinary forensic firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ankit Kumar B.A.Sc., P.Eng. as Associate, within the Collision Reconstruction group. x
Ankit holds a Bachelor of Applied Science with a focus in Mechanical Engineering from University of Waterloo and conducts vehicle and site examinations for collisions involving different types of vehicles, including automobiles, trucks, bicycles, motorcycles, and other types of heavy machinery. Ankit is recognized as a Professional Engineer in the Province of Ontario and is a member of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).
Ankit joins the firm after spending several years in the forensic engineering space where he conducted numerous technical investigations pertaining to collision reconstruction. Previously, Ankit worked as a Project Manager at Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd and Mitchell Plastics where he managed several projects’ critical paths from concept design to start of production for various top tier clients in the consumer goods and automotive industry. Ankit has great knowledge and passion for automobiles and is continuously working towards improving his knowledge of the industry.
SPECIALIZED PROFESSIONAL COMPETENCIES
Mark Fabbroni B.A.Sc., M.A.Sc., P.Eng., Vice President & Practice Lead, Collision Reconstruction & Trucking states: “Ankit joining our Collision Reconstruction team is another example of 30 Forensic Engineering becoming the home of choice for the industry’s leading experts of tomorrow. We are thrilled that he decided to bring his experience and talents to our team after years with another firm. Welcome to the team Ankit.”
About 30 Forensic Engineering
30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 65 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:
Civil/Structural Failure
Building and Fire Code
Geotechnical and Mining
Biomechanics & Personal Injury
Human Factors
Collision Reconstruction
Transportation Safety
Renewable Energy
Environmental Health & Safety
Multi-disciplinary Remediation
Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC
Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations
Trucking
The Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership acknowledged 30 Forensic Engineering as their top choice in both forensic engineering categories:
