30 Forensic Engineering Is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Raffi Engeian MBA, P.Eng. to Practice Lead of Our Special Investigations Group

TORONTO, ON, MARCH, 11, 2022 /insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading multidisciplinary forensic firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Raffi Engeian MBA, P.Eng. to Practice Lead, Special Investigations.

Raffi is a highly respected and sought-after collision reconstructionist, special investigations and fraud expert with two decades of progressive experience. He has been a Senior Associate and key member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team since 2013. During his tenure, Raffi has been instrumental in growing the firm’s Special Investigations discipline and mentoring emerging experts. He graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor in Applied Science (Mechanical Engineering) and a Master of Business Administration. Raffi has focused on motor vehicle collision reconstruction since 2007 and received his Professional Engineer designation in 2009. Raffi has investigated thousands of collisions involving automobiles, cyclists, pedestrians, off-road and commercial vehicles, and motorcycles. He has also investigated vehicle damage with respect to alleged collision circumstances. Raffi is qualified as an Expert Witness in Accident Reconstruction in arbitrations, the Ontario Court of Justice, and the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

SPECIALIZED PROFESSIONAL COMPETENCIES

Collision Reconstruction:

Vehicle infotainment system data retrieval and analysis

Collisions involving passenger and commercial vehicles, motorcycles and recreational vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians

Low speed and suspected staged (fraudulent) collisions

Vehicle examination

Supplemental Restraint System (airbag) deployment and seatbelt use assessment

Vehicle mechanical fitness and damage assessment

Event Data Recorder (black box) data retrieval and analysis

Collision site examination

Collision simulation and animation

Vehicle dynamics and collision testing/research

Visibility assessment

Occupant kinematics assessment

Design and Development of Automotive Sub-assemblies:

Design failure mode and effects analysis (DFMEA)

Engineering drawing preparation and review

Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerance (GD&T)

Prototyping and Failure Testing

Lean Methodology and Six Sigma Statistical Analysis

Mark Fabbroni B.A.Sc., M.A.Sc., P.Eng., VP & Practice Lease, Collision Reconstruction & Trucking states: “It gives me great pleasure to announce Raffi Engeian MBA, P.Eng. as the leader of our Special Investigations group. He joined our firm almost a decade ago with an incredible reputation as being both a highly respected collision reconstructionist and fraud investigator. Raffi is a consummate expert with the utmost positivity, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to client service and the truth. As a result of Raffi’s near decade of exceptional work with 30 Forensic Engineering, our Special Investigation services are the finest in the industry, having grown by an order of magnitude in both assignments and geographic spread across the country. Congratulations on the well-deserved promotion, Raffi.”

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 65 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics & Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health & Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC

Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations

Trucking

For the 7th consecutive year, the Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership has voted 30 Forensic Engineering as one of Canada’s best “Litigation Support & Consulting” firms via their annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources

sdobrenan@30fe.com

