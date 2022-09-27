30 Forensic Engineering Proudly Announces 2022 Big Mingle Sponsorship Partners

September 27, 2022 by 30 Forensic Engineering
TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 27, 2022/insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering is pleased to once again host one of the most anticipated insurance industry events of the year, The Big Mingle.
This marks the 15th anniversary of the highly anticipated invite-only insurance industry event, which has historically drawn hundreds of senior insurance professionals from across Canada. This year’s event will be held on Monday, October 3, in advance of the OIAA’s 2022 “Come Back to Town” Claims Conference in Toronto.
On behalf of 30 Forensic Engineering, we would like to take this opportunity to thank our 2022 sponsors for partnering with us to make The Big Mingle an incredible experience for our valued clients and colleagues.
Please follow the links below to learn more about our event sponsors:
About 30 Forensic Engineering
30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multi-disciplinary forensic firms. Our core team of 70 Professional Investigators, Engineering Technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:
Civil/Structural Failure
Building and Fire Code
Geotechnical and Mining
Biomechanics & Personal Injury
Human Factors
Collision Reconstruction
Transportation Safety
Renewable Energy
Environmental Health & Safety
Multi-disciplinary Remediation
Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC
Fire / Electrical & Explosion investigations
Trucking