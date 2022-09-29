30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Brett Lessard, B.A.Sc., P.Eng., to Civil/Structural & Building Science Team

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 /insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering is happy to welcome Brett Lessard, B.A.Sc., P.Eng., to our Civil/Structural & Building Science team. Brett will be based in Toronto.

Brett is a graduate of the University of Toronto. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science and Engineering with a minor in Sustainable Energy. Brett began his career in residential structural engineering for new construction of small buildings before shifting his focus to restoration and repair of existing buildings—first, to structural restoration, and then to building envelope restoration. Brett is experienced in construction details for repair and restoration of building envelopes of varying scopes and ages and conducts forensic investigations regarding wind, water, and fire losses.

SPECIALIZED PROFESSIONAL COMPETENCIES

Building Envelope

Building Condition Assessments

Repair and Restoration of Buildings

Investigation of building, property, and construction failures

Tom Pepper, B.Eng., CFEI, P.Eng., Practice Lead, Building & Fire Codes, says, “it brings me great pleasure to announce Brett as the newest member of our team. Brett brings to the firm impressive experience in construction, restoration, and building science, as well as a desire to grow his knowledge in support of our forensic work. Welcome to this exciting industry, Brett!”

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa. Our core team of 65 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics and Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health and Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials and Product Failure / Piping and HVAC

Fire / Electrical and Explosion investigations

Trucking

For the 7th consecutive year, the Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership has voted 30 Forensic Engineering as one of Canada’s best “Litigation Support & Consulting” firms via their annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources

sdobrenan@30fe.com

