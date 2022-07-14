30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Hannah Van Staveren, B.A.Sc., M.Eng., E.I.T., to Collision Reconstruction Group

July 14, 2022 by 30 Forensic Engineering
TORONTO, ON, JULY 14, 2022/insPRESS/ – 30 Forensic Engineering is pleased to announce that Hannah Van Staveren B.A.Sc., M.Eng., E.I.T. has joined our Collision Reconstruction group as an Associate.
Hannah holds a Master of Engineering, Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, from the University of Toronto. She is a registered Engineer in Training (E.I.T.) in the province of Ontario and a member of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society (HFES).
Hannah began work as a forensic investigator in 2019, and first joined 30 Forensic Engineering in 2021, as a part‑time Associate in our Human Factors group. In her new, expanded role with the firm, Hannah will exercise her expertise in human factors and the assessment of driver behaviour, conducting personal injury assessments with both the Collision Reconstruction and Biomechanics and Personal Injury groups. Noted by her colleagues for her passion for forensic engineering, Hannah is a strong and exciting addition to our firm.
SPECIALIZED PROFESSIONAL COMPETENCIES
