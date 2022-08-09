30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Kamyab Zandi, M.Sc., Ph.D., Docent, to Civil/Structural Team in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, ON, AUGUST 9, 2022 /insPRESS/—30 Forensic Engineering is pleased to announce that Dr. Kamyab Zandi, M.Sc., Ph.D., Docent, has joined our Civil/Structural group as a Senior Associate. He will be based in our Vancouver office.

Kamyab (‘Kay’) received a Ph.D. in Structural Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology (Sweden) and completed a Post-Doctoral Fellowship in Materials & Mechanics at MIT (USA). Kay is the founding director of Timezyx, a construction technology company that develops Structural Digital Twins of infrastructure to enhance management of the built environment under extreme climate events. He is also an Affiliated Fellow at Standford University’s Structures and Composites Lab where he is the principal investigator of the research area Digital Twin of Civil Infrastructures.

The author of over 100 scientific articles, Kay is widely recognized for his expertise in and contribution to structural engineering, structural assessment and analysis, structural simulation and modelling, structural health monitoring, and structural codes and standardization.

SPECIALIZED PROFESSIONAL COMPETENCIES

Enhanced assessments of deteriorated concrete structures

Multi-level assessment of bridge and port infrastructures

Effect of concrete deterioration: corrosion, frost, and Alkali–Silica Reaction (ASR)

Reinforced concrete and prestressed concrete structures

Failure analysis of structures under extreme climate events

Load capacity and service life analysis of existing structures

Full-scale nonlinear finite element (FE) simulation to study structural failures

Advanced modelling of deterioration in concrete structures

Dynamic simulation for risk-based seismic investigations

Artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced structural Digital Twin for civil infrastructures

Autonomous and none-intrusive SHM strategies and tools

Data-driven and physics-based SHM for bridge maintenance

Co-convenor of fib TG3.2 (fib – International Federation for Structural Concrete)

Contributor to fib Model Code 2020

Contributor to Eurocode 2: Design of Concrete Structures

Says Tom Pepper, B.Eng., CFEI, P.Eng., Practice Lead, Building & Fire Code, at 30 Forensic Engineering: “Kay’s expertise is an asset to our team and to our clients. We welcome his experience analyzing the structural behaviour of bridges and concrete structures, his active involvement in technical committees developing international Codes and Standards, and his enthusiasm for applying his expertise to investigating failures in the evolving wood-framed construction industry, as well as to building and infrastructure projects.”

About 30 Forensic Engineering

30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa. Our core team of 65 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:

Civil/Structural Failure

Building and Fire Code

Geotechnical and Mining

Biomechanics and Personal Injury

Human Factors

Collision Reconstruction

Transportation Safety

Renewable Energy

Environmental Health and Safety

Multi-disciplinary Remediation

Materials and Product Failure / Piping and HVAC

Fire / Electrical and Explosion investigations

Trucking

For the 7th consecutive year, the Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership has voted 30 Forensic Engineering as one of Canada’s best “Litigation Support & Consulting” firms via their annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing

paquino@30fe.com

For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:

Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources

sdobrenan@30fe.com

