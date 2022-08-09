30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Kamyab Zandi, M.Sc., Ph.D., Docent, to Civil/Structural Team in Vancouver

August 9, 2022 by -30- Forensic Engineering
VANCOUVER, ON, AUGUST 9, 2022 /insPRESS/—30 Forensic Engineering is pleased to announce that Dr. Kamyab Zandi, M.Sc., Ph.D., Docent, has joined our Civil/Structural group as a Senior Associate. He will be based in our Vancouver office.
Kamyab (‘Kay’) received a Ph.D. in Structural Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology (Sweden) and completed a Post-Doctoral Fellowship in Materials & Mechanics at MIT (USA). Kay is the founding director of Timezyx, a construction technology company that develops Structural Digital Twins of infrastructure to enhance management of the built environment under extreme climate events. He is also an Affiliated Fellow at Standford University’s Structures and Composites Lab where he is the principal investigator of the research area Digital Twin of Civil Infrastructures.
The author of over 100 scientific articles, Kay is widely recognized for his expertise in and contribution to structural engineering, structural assessment and analysis, structural simulation and modelling, structural health monitoring, and structural codes and standardization.
SPECIALIZED PROFESSIONAL COMPETENCIES
Says Tom Pepper, B.Eng., CFEI, P.Eng., Practice Lead, Building & Fire Code, at 30 Forensic Engineering: “Kay’s expertise is an asset to our team and to our clients. We welcome his experience analyzing the structural behaviour of bridges and concrete structures, his active involvement in technical committees developing international Codes and Standards, and his enthusiasm for applying his expertise to investigating failures in the evolving wood-framed construction industry, as well as to building and infrastructure projects.”
About 30 Forensic Engineering
30 Forensic Engineering is one of Canada’s largest and most respected multidisciplinary forensic firms, with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa. Our core team of 65 professional engineers, experts, investigators, engineering technicians and support staff is enhanced through relationships with some of the top scientists, standard-makers and specialized consultants in North America serving a wide variety of industries including: Insurance, Manufacturing, Legal, Construction, Health Care, Commercial and Residential Property, Financial, Government, Hospitality, Mining, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
We provide world-class engineering and consulting expertise in:
Civil/Structural Failure
Building and Fire Code
Geotechnical and Mining
Biomechanics and Personal Injury
Human Factors
Collision Reconstruction
Transportation Safety
Renewable Energy
Environmental Health and Safety
Multi-disciplinary Remediation
Materials and Product Failure / Piping and HVAC
Fire / Electrical and Explosion investigations
Trucking
For the 7th consecutive year, the Canadian Lawyer Magazine readership has voted 30 Forensic Engineering as one of Canada’s best “Litigation Support & Consulting” firms via their annual Readers’ Choice Awards.
For further information and media inquiries, please contact:
Paul Aquino, Director, Marketing
paquino@30fe.com
For confidential inquiries on becoming a member of the 30 Forensic Engineering team, please contact:
Stephanie d’Obrenan, Director, Human Resources
sdobrenan@30fe.com
30 Forensic Engineering In the News:
30 Forensic Engineering’s ‘Big Mingle’ to Return this October
30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Maksym Tykhomyrov, P.Eng., to Fire and Electrical Investigations Group
30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Hannah Van Staveren, B.A.Sc., M.Eng., E.I.T., to Collision Reconstruction Group
30 Forensic Engineering Expands Geotechnical Engineering Group in Vancouver with the appointment of Dr. Antone Debeet Ph.D., P.Eng. as Senior Associate
Rashmiya Raviraj P.Eng. of 30 Forensic Engineering Joins 2022 National Engineering Month Discussion: ‘Engineering the Future’
30 Forensic Engineering Is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Dewan Karim M.A.Sc., MITE, P.Eng., PTOE, to Practice Lead of Our Transportation Safety Group
30 Forensic Engineering Is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Raffi Engeian MBA, P.Eng. to Practice Lead of Our Special Investigations Group
30 Forensic Engineering Recognizes International Women’s Day 2022 – Break The Bias
30 Forensic Engineering Launches NEW 2022 Spring/Summer Virtual Seminar Series Curriculum
30 Forensic Engineering Expands Ottawa Office Biomechanics & Personal Injury Group with the Appointment of Brittany Sinclair B.A.Sc., P.Eng.
30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community for the 7th Consecutive Year
30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Danielle De Rango B.Eng.Society, M.A.Sc., E.I.T to the Materials & Product Failure / Piping & HVAC Group
30 Forensic Engineering Is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Rashmiya Raviraj CFEI, P.Eng. to Practice Lead of the Fire & Electrical Investigations Group
30 Forensic Engineering is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Olivia Yalnizyan M.A.Sc., B.A.Sc. to Intermediate Associate within the Materials & Product Failure Group
30 Forensic Engineering Expands Collision Reconstruction Group with the Appointment of Ankit Kumar P.Eng.
30 Forensic Engineering Welcomes Samantha Bennet as Associate to the Transportation Safety Group
30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Collision Reconstruction Group with the Appointment of Greg Prentice P.Eng.
30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Materials & Product Failure Group with the Appointment of Daniel Balagot P.Eng.
30 Forensic Engineering Launches NEW 2021 Spring/Summer Virtual Seminar Series Curriculum
30 Forensic Engineering Experts to Present at the 2021 Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) World Congress
30 Forensic Engineering Recognizes International Women’s Day 2021 – Choose To Challenge
30 Forensic Engineering Adds Local Collision Reconstruction Services to the Alberta Market
Dr. Adam Campbell Ph.D. to Speak at the 2021 Ontario Good Roads Association Virtual Conference
30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Calgary Office with the Senior Appointment of Dr. Troy Eggum CIP, P.Eng. Ph.D.
30 Forensic Engineering Continues Western Canada Expansion with Calgary Office
30 Forensic Engineering Recognized as Top Experts by Canada’s Legal Community
30 Forensic Engineering Strengthens Civil Structural Failure Group with the Appointment of Steve Mah
30 Forensic Engineering Releases Curriculum for 2020/2021 Virtual Education Series
30 Forensic Engineering Expands Biomechanics & Personal Injury Group with the Appointment of Julia de Lange