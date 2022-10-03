3Tree Welcomes SEH to the Unite Community

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 3, 2022/insPRESS/ – 3Tree, a pioneer in connecting insurance brokers and carriers, is thrilled to announce a digital transformation partnership with SEH Computer Systems. SEH will quickly bring to their users advanced, real-time broker connectivity through the use of 3Tree’s industry-changing “Unite | Insurance Exchange Service”.

The partnership will look to deliver connectivity focused on real-time, consumable data, without the need for third-party portals, and focus on delivery of the highly valued Billing Schedule in an early release. Carriers are able to provide brokers significant processing efficiencies by transacting in their core broker management system, without the need to navigate to external web sites. For carriers, smart processing is achieved through underwriting rules inclusions, and rating is captured directly from the core carrier system, ensuring that pricing sophistication is represented in accurate rates that are provided directly to brokers in realtime.

“SEH has a great vision for digital servicing, and Unite compliments their direction by enabling what has historically been a costly and lengthy component of delivering value,” notes Lisa Teggart, Partner, 3Tree. “Our team continues to focus on enablement of connectivity, bringing together all parties within the insurance ecosystem. Technology vendors, carriers and brokers are all looking to move insurance connectivity forward, and Unite enables them to finally do this together- quickly and cost-effectively.”

The SEH roadmap will provide to their customers the ability to interface and exchange data with their brokers in a meaningful way that ultimately benefits policyholders.

“SEH has been focused on modernizing integrations, and utilizing the Unite | Insurance Exchange Platform to rapidly start delivering connectivity value was a clear path for us. Our customers know that enabling their brokers to deliver customer service on par with experiences of consumers in other channels is key,” noted Mark Ross, CEO of SEH. “Becoming a Unite Community Member allows us to benefit from a once-and-done approach to integration. Rather than lengthy, individual projects to connect to every one of our chosen partners, we are able to connect to Unite and utilize our single API suite for all connecting parties, rapidly enabling brokers.”

Unite compliments the work SEH has undertaken internally to establish an effective API suite, and make available real-time consumable data. 2022 and 2023 will become charter years for exposing these services to the insurance technology ecosystem, to the benefit of the SEH carriers, their brokers, and the brokers’ policyholders.

About 3Tree

3Tree is an industry-leading insurtech. Change-makers and passionate advocates for connectivity, they provide a unique suite of tailor made-for-Canada insurance-focused products, including the Unite Insurance Exchange Platform, DriveDNA and CityPAYD.

For more information about Unite, visit: www.uniteinsurance.ca

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

media@3tree.ca

About SEH Computer Systems

SEH is a partner for Mutual Insurance companies in Canada that provides a feature rich Policy Administration System called Titan. They have been consistently delivering value to the Mutual environment since 1996.

For more information about SEH contact: sehcomp@sehcomp.ca