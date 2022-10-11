A Comprehensive Master Policy Covering Multiple Events

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 11, 2022/insPRESS/ – After a dull period of no social life in the past two years, special events are back in full swing. These special events are unique in nature requiring event organizers to be covered adequately. According to Canada’s 5 Star MGA CHES Special Risk, obtaining the right insurance is the most important and first step that Event Organizers should look at to ensure a smooth and successful event.

A single policy that covers Event Organizers for a full year!

“We are aware that it is essential for Event Organizers to get insurance prior to every event to protect themselves from unforeseeable risks during the event. At CHES, we make this a one-time task. Brokers can offer their clients CHES’ Master Special Event Liability policy, tailored to their needs for a full year term.” says Jennifer Scott, Senior Field underwriter, CHES Special Risk.

How CHES Special Risk is helping Brokers & Insureds!

“With our Comprehensive master policy, brokers and insureds save time and money by not having to seek and issue a single short-term policy every time an event is scheduled. It is also a way for brokers to pay forward the quality of service we provide, which they can then pass on to their clients and retain them,” Scott added.

Highlights of the coverage:

The MGA’s coverage includes third-party bodily injury and property damage that may result from the event. Product offerings include, but are not limited to, financial losses and bodily injury such as food-borne illness.

ABOUT CHES Special Risk Inc.

CHES Special Risk Inc. was established as a Managing General Agent and Wholesale broker in 2004, in response to broker demand to a hardening marketplace, commencing with a particular specialty in the entertainment and hospitality business, later becoming a fully accredited Lloyd’s cover holder in 2009. CHES Special Risk and Sister Companies are a fully Independent MGA delivering “A” rated capacity both in the hard to place, and standard lines classes and support their retail brokers in growing and developing their businesses.

Additional information regarding CHES Special Risk can be found at: http://www.CHESspecialrisk.ca.

