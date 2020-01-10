Accident Support Services International Ltd. appoints Natasha Noseworthy as Manager of Insurance Programs

Toronto, ON, January 10th, 2020/InsPress/ – Accident Support Services International (ASSI) is pleased to announce Natasha Noseworthy has joined our organization as Manager of Insurance Programs.

Natasha brings over 20 years of experience in the Insurance Industry as an accomplished leader, working at various levels for major Insurers throughout the GTA area.

A former member of the Canadian Insurance Claims Managers’ Association (CICMA) of Ontario, she currently sits on the Board of CASIU (Canadian Association Special Investigations Unit. Natasha helped develop an AB and BI Litigation mentorship program, and was responsible for the training and the overall development of Claims Adjusters. As a Litigation Specialist, Natasha managed FSCO meditations, private mediations, arbitrations and litigation proceedings.

Natasha will report directly to ASSI President, Steve Sanderson, and will liaise with our insurance partners as well as police administration across Canada in ensuring the efficient delivery of the Collision Reporting Center (CRC) programs, along with the rollout of our award winning First Notice of Loss (FNOL) through our Collision Reporting and Occurrence Management System (CROMS).

“We are really excited to have Natasha join our Team. With her experience, knowledge and leadership, she will enhance the service delivery and value of our products that we provide to our industry” – Steve Sanderson, President, ASSI.

Natasha is based at the Corporate Head Offices, and can be reached at 416-745-3301, cell: 647-675-7244 or via email at nnoseworthy@accsupport.com.

About Accident Support Services International Ltd.

Accident Support Services International Ltd. has been providing collision reporting services to the insurance industry and police services since 1994, and currently partner with 92% of the Private Insurers that write automobile insurance policies in the provinces of Ontario and Alberta.

For more information on Accident Support Services International, please visit www.accsupport.com.