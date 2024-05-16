Accident Support Services International Ltd., Opens its 7th Collision Reporting Centre in Leduc, Alberta

LEDUC, AB, MAY 16, 2024/insPRESS/ – Accident Support Services International Ltd. (ASSI), facilitators of Collision Reporting Centres, is excited to announce the opening of its newest Collision Reporting Centre (CRC) in Leduc. The Leduc CRC will be located in Unit 1, at 4119 50 St. in Leduc and will operate from Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The grand opening took place on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

ASSI has provided superior customer service to citizens for the last 30 years; with the goal to facilitate an active partnership between police and insurers in post-collision care by providing knowledgeable advice and assistance to those involved in collisions. Participation in the CRC program allows police services to reallocate officers from collision reporting to higher-priority calls for service. Collision reporting is moved from the side of the road to a safe and comfortable location for citizens, preventing possible secondary collisions and injuries. Police services also gain valuable insight into traffic patterns and high-risk locations through our powerful analytics tools, allowing them to be proactive in their response and potentially preventing collisions before they can happen. Supporting insurers fund the program; there is no cost to the police or the public for these services.

The Traffic Safety Act requires that any collision with injuries and/or damages exceeding $5,000 must be reported to the police. Drivers involved in a minor vehicle collision, who do not require a police officer to respond, may attend a CRC to self-report their collision. Police continue to attend collisions involving dangerous goods, serious injuries, those blocking traffic, and those involving criminal activities.

“Leduc RCMP support this city-led initiative in providing citizens a streamlined alternative in reporting minor motor vehicle collisions. We remain steadfast in prioritizing our police responses to maximize public safety,” says Inspector Jeff McBeth, Officer in charge of the Leduc RCMP Detachment.

Upon arrival at the centre, citizens are greeted by a member of ASSI’s team, who will assist in completing the collision reporting process, including the police report, applying the “Damage Reported to Police” sticker, photographing the damage to the vehicle, and offering the citizen the opportunity to contact their insurance company, or loved ones directly from the Centre. The citizen is provided with a one-stop service opportunity for all their reporting needs.

“We look forward to providing the motorists of Leduc with post-collision care with our knowledgeable advice and assistance with empathy, integrity, and availability.” Said Steve Sanderson, President of Accident Support Services International Ltd.

