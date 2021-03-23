Accident Support Services Launches FNOL Integration with Economical Mutual Insurance Company

TORONTO/ALBERTA, MAR. 22, 2021/insPRESS/ – Accident Support Services International (ASSI), facilitators of collision reporting, is proud to announce the First Notice of Loss integration (FNOL) with Economical. As part of the service, made possible by a partnership between Economical Insurance and Accident Support Services International (ASSI), policyholders will get a SMS notification for key information such as their claim number and contact information.

“We know that being involved in an auto collision can be very stressful, which is why Economical is proud to partner with ASSI to help make the process as seamless as possible. Offering customers rapid, reliable information via SMS in these difficult situations helps ensure that our customers are informed about services of trusted vendors,” said Hans Reidl, Senior Vice President, Claims at Economical.

“As we celebrate our 150th anniversary, we continue to adopt new technological solutions to improve the lives of Canadians and our broker partners”

Outside of the FNOL process, it takes anywhere from 24 to 72 hours for a CRC incident report to make its way to an Insurer for an adjuster to be assigned.

Natasha Noseworthy, Manager of Insurance program at ASSI, commented: “Claims Transformation is the focus for the Insurance Industry. We are very excited about this integration with Economical and how it streamlines the process for all citizens reporting an accident, along with their internal workflow. There is nothing worse than being involved in an accident and not knowing what your next steps are. The FNOL process eliminates additional frustration for the policyholder. Through this partnership, we will be able to assist policyholders in real-time. They leave the CRC with the peace of mind that Economical will have their claim and are actively working to get them back on the road. Furthermore, this process makes the turnaround times for adjusters more manageable”

The FNOL process provides our Insurance Partners with their insured’s accident details and damage photos in real time. This will expedite the claims process and get citizens back to normal everyday life as quickly as possible

Accident Support Services International is available to work with all insurance partners to facilitate the FNOL process and improve their workflow.

For FNOL & CROMS inquires please contact

Natasha Noseworthy

Manager of Insurance Programs

Accident Support Services International Ltd.

Tel: 416-745-3301

Email: nnoseworthy@accsupport.com