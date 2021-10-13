Accident Support Services Ltd., Officially Opens in Peel!

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 13, 2021/insPRESS/ – Accident Support Services International Ltd. (ASSI) and Peel Regional Police Services are set to cut the ribbon for the implementation of three Collision Reporting Centres (CRCs) Wednesday, October 13th at 11am at Police Headquarters.

Accident Support Services International Ltd. has operated the Collision Reporting Centre Program since 1994. “Collision Reporting Centres are already being successfully utilized in several jurisdictions across the province. Transitioning to the use of these safe, efficient locations to report minor vehicle collisions will result in our roads being cleared of collisions much more quickly, will reduce call wait times, and provide our officers with an improved ability to focus on proactive strategies designed to improve community and road safety” says Chief Nishan Duraiappah.

The goal of ASSI is to facilitate an active partnership between the police and insurers in post- collision care by providing knowledgeable advice and assistance to collision victims with empathy, integrity and availability. “Collision Reporting Centres provide a no cost, convenient, safe place to report a collision to police. Allowing drivers to come in within 24 hours, photos of the vehicle damage are recorded and sent to the insurer if desired, which fast tracks the claims process for the consumer. Resulting in better customer service.” Says ASSI President Steve Sanderson.

The two CRCs in Mississauga will be located inside Peel Regional Police buildings, the first being Headquarters at 7150 Mississauga Rd open Monday to Friday 8am – 4pm, the second at 11 Division located at 3030 Erin Mills Pkwy open Monday to Saturday 10am – 6pm. The Brampton CRC will be located at Shoppers World at 499 Main St S Unit 189A open Monday to Friday 8am

– 8pm and Weekends & Holidays 10am – 6pm.