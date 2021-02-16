AcordPay Selected to Integrate Credit Card Processing to Applied Epic for Canada

TORONTO, ON, FEB. 16, 2021/insPRESS/ – AcordPay and Applied Systems Canada have engaged in the development of a complete integration to provide comprehensive credit card payment processing functionality into the Applied Epic broker management system (BMS) slated to launch Q2 2021.

Brokers have been reluctant to offer the breadth of payment options expected by today’s consumers due to prohibitive costs and functional complexities. AcordPay, who recently acquired KixPay, has tailored their digital payment solution to eliminate these obstacles for brokers. By integrating their payment solution with Applied Epic, brokers will be able to easily send payment requests to customers, without rekeying data, and track payment statuses directly from the BMS.

As brokers to continue to pivot to a more digitally focused strategy, payments have become an essential ingredient to success and is vital to servicing the needs of policy holders.

“Through ongoing feedback from our extensive roster of Applied Epic users, we have a deep understanding of the expanding needs for payment processing,” says AcordPay CEO, Mike Senechal. “Speed, ease, convenience and the reduction of receivables are all essential deliverables to the modern broker. Working with Applied we are taking a major step forward in satisfying those needs directly from the BMS environment.”

“At Applied, we consistently focus on delivering on the demand for seamless integration with exceptional 3rd party solutions,” says Steve Whitelaw, Vice President, Industry and Partner Relations at Applied Systems. “Integrating with the AcordPay credit card solution was an easy choice, as we already share a significant number of clients and see tremendous opportunity for growth. This is an essential tool for a broker’s digital toolbox and now it will be available within our Applied Epic ecosystem”

About AcordPay

AcordPay is the leader in insurance payments technology, providing a suite of payment solutions for collecting premiums (Credit Card, Debit Card, ACH, EFT and Interac), managing the receivables lifecycle, settling with markets, paying claims, policy refunds and vendors through its ClearPay service. Brokers, MGAs, Carriers and other insurance solution providers rely on AcordPay’s payments-as-a-service platform to ensure flow of funds throughout the insurance policy lifecycle. With offices throughout North America, the insurance industry relies on AcordPay to process billions of dollars per year in digital payments. www.acordpay.com

Mike Senechal 650-954-0458

mike@acordpay.com

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based insurance software. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.