Agile Underwriting Expands Operations Into Western Canada

Bedford, NS, January 22, 2020/InsPress/ – Agile Underwriting Solutions (Agile) is pleased to announce its ongoing expansion across Canada with the opening of a new office location in Burnaby, British Columbia. In addition to Agile’s cross-country expansion, the MGA is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mashood Ali as Vice President, Western Canada.

Effective January 10, 2020, Mashood will be based out of Agile’s BC office and will play an active role in growing and strengthening the Agile brand in Western Canada through a wide range of Underwriting & Business Development initiatives including educational seminars, marketing and bringing on new markets and brokers in the western region for Agile.

Mashood has experience in various underwriting and leadership positions with well-known MGA’s and insurers throughout Canada and has a proven record of facilitating long-term business relationships with brokers and insurers, both domestically and internationally. His strong, winning attitude and personality are assets that will complement and enhance Agile’s ability to meet the needs of our broker partners as we continue to provide quality, innovative products.

About Agile Underwriting Solutions

Agile Underwriting Solutions is a national Managing General Insurance Agency. Specializing in hard to place Personal and Commercial property coverage. We develop industry specific programs to fit client and broker needs that are not adequately met by other insurance markets. Agile began operations in 1995 as Underwriting Contract Administrators (UCAI) and has since helped countless Canadian brokers find coverage for challenging accounts.

Along with the newly created BC location, Agile also has an office in ON, with its head office based in Bedford, NS.