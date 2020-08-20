Allianz Global Assistance Canada Appoints Lucy Hathaway as Chief Sales Officer

CAMBRIDGE, ON, AUGUST 20, 2020/insPRESS/ – Allianz Global Assistance, a leading Canadian travel insurance and assistance provider, has appointed Lucy Hathaway as Chief Sales Officer, effective immediately.

Lucy brings a wealth of insurance industry experience to her new role in the areas of strategic planning, business development and financial management. Over her 25-year career, Lucy has held senior leadership positions at Travelers Canada and RSA Canada that included responsibility for developing and executing national underwriting and distribution strategies.

Prior to joining Allianz, Lucy was responsible for leading the multi-year distribution strategy at Travelers across various business segments and enhancing the broker and customer experience.

As Chief Sales Officer for Allianz, Lucy will lead the organization’s efforts to strengthen and evolve its long-standing partnerships across its key distribution channels, while securing new business relationships for continued, sustainable growth.

Regarding her new role, Lucy shared: “I am excited to join Allianz Global Assistance and to be a part of its dynamic and highly engaged Business Development team. The company’s ongoing strategic efforts to redefine and elevate the customer experience, along with its unparalleled global capabilities, create a world of opportunity for our existing and prospective partners. I look forward to helping us bring this depth of expertise to the market so we can ultimately support as many Canadian travellers in their time of need as possible.”

Chris Van Kooten, Chief Executive Officer for Allianz Global Assistance, added: “We are very pleased to have Lucy join our Canadian executive team as Chief Sales Officer. As a seasoned strategic leader with an impressive range of insurance industry expertise, Lucy is well positioned to enhance the value we bring to our strategic partners, while building new relationships to drive continued, profitable growth.”

