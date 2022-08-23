Canstar Restorations LP Welcomes Andrew Quick

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 23, 2022/insPRESS/ – Canstar Restorations LP is excited to announce that Andrew Quick, MBA, will be joining the Executive Management Team in the role of Vice President of Client Solutions. In this newly created position, Andrew will be assuming responsibility for project management, performance metrics, and delivering new heights of customer satisfaction on behalf of our clients.

With over 20 years of Industry experience, Andrew joins Canstar from a large regional insurer where he and his team built a world class claims operation with superior KPI’s and NPS results. We are delighted that he will bring this passion and process to help Canstar achieve the same consistent excellence in client and customer experience. Andrew’s mission will be to ensure that Canstar remains the restorer of choice for Insurance Companies, Brokers, Adjusters, and Property Management Companies in Canada.

About Canstar:

The Canstar Group of Companies includes Canstar Fire and Flood, ABK Restorations, and NorHaz Solutions. With 10 offices in Western Canada, Canstar has been focused on Insurance and Property Management for over 35 years, with 275 staff serving our clients 24/7/365.