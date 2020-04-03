Angela Petersen Joins Origin and Cause in BC

Vancouver, B.C., April 3, 2020/InsPress/ – Origin and Cause, is pleased to announce that Angela Petersen, Fire and Explosion Investigator, has joined our BC team, serving our clients on Vancouver Island.

“Since opening our first office in British Columbia 18 months ago, we have received incredible feedback from our clients and have been overwhelmed by their appreciation for our work, and how we do things at Origin and Cause,” said President, Mazen Habash. “Our priority has always been quick site attendance, fast and frequent updates to the client, and quality reporting. It became apparent that we needed to expand our team to cope with the influx of work, and we are thrilled to announce that Angela has joined the team.”

“Angela is a very well-respected fire and explosion investigator with a reputation for diligence and meticulousness in the pursuit of her work,” added Western Canada Manager Ken Swan. “Having her join our team is a huge windfall for us and our clients on and off the island.”

Angela is a Certified Fire and Explosion Investigator with experience conducting fire investigations into the origin, cause and development of structure fires. She also has over 10 years of practical experience in fire suppression. Over the course of her professional career, she has conducted approximately 200 fire investigations. Angela is certified as an expert witness in Manitoba Provincial Court and the Court of Queen’s Bench.

For assistance with fire and explosion investigations in British Columbia, please contact:

Angela Petersen, Fire and Explosion Investigator

(250) 686-8678

apetersen@origin-and-cause.com

For inquiries and more information, please contact:

Tony Thibaudeau, Western Canada Sales Director

(780) 908-3369

tthibaudeau@origin-and-cause.com

About Origin and Cause

As Canada’s largest consulting forensic engineering and fire investigation firm, Origin and Cause provides cross-disciplinary forensic expertise to insurance companies, law firms, independent adjusters and corporate risk managers. Origin and Cause has been a trusted leader for over 25 years, completing over 30,000 cases and helping its clients discover the truth by determining the facts through expert investigation. Origin and Cause has built its reputation on integrity and commitment to the facts, and guarantees unbiased opinions based on factual evidence determined through scientific methodology, examination and laboratory testing.