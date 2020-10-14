APEX expands into Realty and Manufacturing Sectors with the addition of industry veteran Craig Swaitkewich as Partner

WINNIPEG, MB, OCT. 14, 2020/insPRESS/ – Apex Surety & Insurance Ltd. (“APEX”), a specialty insurance brokerage based in Winnipeg has announced today the addition of Craig Swaitkewich as Partner. Prior to joining APEX, Swaitkewich spent nearly twenty-five years as Team Leader, Senior Vice-President, and Account Executive within the general practice group of a global brokerage. Swaitkewich provides technical risk and risk control advice to clients across a variety of industries, including manufacturing, real estate, and oil & gas.

Christopher Wiens, APEX Partner, said: “Craig’s background in engineering and extensive experience and knowledge in the technical risk space brings a new skillset to the APEX team. Craig’s prior leadership on large manufacturing and realty accounts make him an outstanding addition to our team, allowing us to provide specialized advice to clients in a variety of new industries.”

“Having watched APEX’s rapid growth over the last two years, I am excited to bring new skills to the team,” said Swaitkewich. “There are tremendous opportunities in the general practice space across central Canada and I’m happy to be leading our growth in these areas.”

“Diversifying our expertise and product offering for both our growing client base and our insurance market partners is an important component of our ongoing focus and commitment to be a leader in the brokerage space.” confirmed Scott Gilmour, APEX Partner.

About Apex Surety & Insurance Ltd.

Founded in 2018, Apex Surety & Insurance Ltd. is a Winnipeg-based insurance and surety brokerage. APEX brings together a diverse array of professional and risk management qualifications, including backgrounds in law, accounting, banking and construction allowing APEX to provide strategic risk management advisory services to clients in the construction and real estate industries along with design professionals, surety bonds, and complex accounts”.

For further information contact:



Scott Gilmour, Partner, APEX, 204-205-1198, scott.gilmour@apexsurety.ca

Christopher Wiens, Partner, APEX, 204-229-7857, christopher.wiens@apexsurety.ca

Unit 3 – 4 Donald Street

Winnipeg, MB R3L 2T7

info@apexsurety.ca

204.560.2508

www.apexsurety.ca