Apollo adds online Special Event insurance product to the Exchange

TORONTO, ON, JULY 21, 2020/insPRESS/ – Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd., (“Apollo”) Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace, has partnered with K&K Insurance Canada to add Special Event and Wedding insurance to the Apollo Exchange’s rapidly growing catalogue of digital insurance products.

This Special Event coverage offers Commercial General Liability with $2 million and $5 million limits, with available liquor liability. Pricing starts at $125. Canadian insurance brokers are able to access all of the products on the Apollo Exchange by registering for free.

“This is a great example of exactly how Exchange technology can help a broker get these one-off Special Event policies off their desk quickly and efficiently, while serving their clients more effectively,” said Margo Lyons, head of broker distribution at Apollo. “Credit to K&K in putting together this great insurance product.”

As with every APOLLO Exchange product, the entire process, from quoting, binding coverage, and issuing policy documents is immediate, online, and paper free.

Some of the coverage features for this Special Event product include:

Liquor liability coverage included if alcohol is served

Clients can self-serve — brokers are able to send send a link to the application to their client for them to complete

Meets requirements for most municipalities

Includes contractual liability coverage, cross liability, and employees are covered as additional insured

Coverage for up to three venues

K&K Insurance is one of several carriers that offer their products on the Apollo Exchange.

Apollo gives brokers more access to products, and offers a new distribution channel and access to data for insurance carriers who partner with the Apollo Exchange.

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, Apollo

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

About Apollo

Apollo is Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace. Our proprietary platform, the Apollo Exchange, empowers brokers to instantly quote, bind, and issue policy documents for hundreds of classes of small business in real time, or white label the platform to sell directly from their website. Brokerages integrated with the Apollo Exchange are able to respond to the changing expectations of buyers and forward thinking employees. For more information, visit: http://apollocover.com/

Availability of the Apollo Exchange and the products described herein are subject to applicable eligibility requirements, including jurisdiction, and other terms and conditions. Descriptions of the Apollo Exchange and such products contained herein are qualified in their entirety by such requirements, terms, and conditions. All rights reserved.