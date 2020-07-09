APOLLO adds online standalone general liability insurance for realtors to the Exchange

TORONTO, ON, JULY 9, 2020/insPRESS — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd., (“APOLLO”) Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace, has partnered with AXIS Insurance, a business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS), to add standalone general liability insurance for realtors to the APOLLO Exchange’s rapidly growing catalogue of digital insurance products.

This product offers real estate brokers and agents general liability with $1-million and $2-million limit options, with $50,000 optional contents coverage. Pricing for this product starts at $42 per month. Canadian insurance brokers are able to access all of the products on the APOLLO Exchange by registering for free.

“This is a great standalone product that realtors often require to supplement their existing professional liability coverage which is provided from their provincial association,” said Margo Lyons, head of broker distribution at APOLLO. “We’re excited to serve the real estate brokerage community and expand our product variety with another great product from AXIS.”

This is the second AXIS product on the APOLLO Exchange; the first was a cyber insurance product. As with every APOLLO Exchange product, the entire process, from quoting, binding coverage, and issuing policy documents is immediate, online, and paper free.

AXIS is one of several carriers that offer their products on the APOLLO Exchange.

APOLLO gives brokers more access to products, and offers a new distribution channel and access to data for insurance carriers who partner with the APOLLO Exchange.

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, Head of Marketing & PR

APOLLO

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

About APOLLO

APOLLO is Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, empowers brokers to instantly quote, bind, and issue policy documents for hundreds of classes of small business in real time, or white label the platform to sell directly from their website. Brokerages integrated with the APOLLO Exchange are able to respond to the changing expectations of buyers and forward thinking employees. For more information, visit: http://apollocover.com/

Availability of the Apollo Exchange and the products described herein are subject to applicable eligibility requirements, including jurisdiction, and other terms and conditions. Descriptions of the Apollo Exchange and such products contained herein are qualified in their entirety by such requirements, terms, and conditions. All rights reserved.