APOLLO adds Surety Bonds product to the Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, JAN. 13, 2021/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd., (“APOLLO”) Canada’s leading online insurance company, has announced that Surety Bonds is now available for brokers and their clients to purchase digitally through the APOLLO Exchange.

Brokers are able to bind a variety of Bonds for contractors and businesses with amounts available from $10,000 to $100,000. Terms available up to one, two, and three years. The product is available in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Prince Edward Island, and Yukon. Brokers receive 25% commission on this product.

“Surety Bonds is a great product that is ready for a modern digital distribution solution,” said Marco Andolfatto, APOLLO’s Chief Underwriting Officer. “This is the first of many products we will be releasing in 2021.”

As with every APOLLO Exchange product, the entire process, from quoting, binding coverage, and issuing policy documents is immediate and digital. The Bond will be sent to the principal by mail within 48 hours of purchase.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada’s leading online insurance company. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small business and individuals without human intervention. Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

Availability of the Apollo Exchange and the products described herein are subject to applicable eligibility requirements, including jurisdiction, and other terms and conditions. Descriptions of the Apollo Exchange and such products contained herein are qualified in their entirety by such requirements, terms, and conditions. All rights reserved.