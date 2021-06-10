APOLLO adds two new package products to the Exchange for immediate digital purchase

VANCOUVER, BC, JUNE 10, 2021/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd., (“APOLLO”) Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with certain underwriters at Lloyd’s of London to offer both an Artisan’s Self-Care Products package and Beauty/Barber Supply Wholesalers package to brokers and their clients, available to purchase digitally through the APOLLO Exchange.

Both of these package products offer CGL limits of up to $5 million and content coverage up to $50K. While designed specifically for Canadian companies, both products also allow worldwide e-commerce sales and US exports up to 10%.

Brokers receive a 20% commission on this product. As with many products listed on the Exchange, brokers are also able to offer a monthly payment option to their clients.

“These products offer our APOLLO Exchange broker users access to coverages that serve rapidly growing markets, and we’re excited to offer it through our partners at Lloyd’s of London,” said Marco Andolfatto, APOLLO’s Chief Underwriting Officer. “This is a great example of the diversity of products we intend to create with our Lloyd’s partners throughout this year and into the future.”

As with every APOLLO Exchange product, the entire process, from quoting, binding coverage, and issuing policy documents is immediate, online, and paper-free.

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, VP Marketing & PR

APOLLO Insurance

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO is Canada’s leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention. Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

Availability of the Apollo Exchange and the products described herein are subject to applicable eligibility requirements, including jurisdiction, and other terms and conditions. Descriptions of the Apollo Exchange and such products contained herein are qualified in their entirety by such requirements, terms, and conditions. All rights reserved.