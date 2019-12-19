APOLLO and Berkley Canada to offer Santa a digital insurance buying process on the Exchange

TORONTO, ON, Dec. 19, 2019/InsPress/ — Just in time for the holiday season, APOLLO, Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace, has partnered with Berkley Canada, a niche specialty and accident, health and travel insurer, to offer Santa Claus a bind online insurance buying experience through the Apollo Exchange.

Berkley Canada is offering Santa a best in class package product that includes:



Pet insurance – No restrictions on reindeer or nose colour

Climate coverage – Melting snowmen can be expensive!

Product recall – Santa’s team of elves work hard to make great quality toys, but even they can make mistakes, leaving Santa holding the bag

Short term travel insurance – Claus rarely leaves his North Pole home, but when he does, he travels to every corner of the world

Cyber insurance – It’s 2020, everyone needs cyber. Especially Santa, who stores the letters, names, and addresses of all the good little girls and boys on his computer.

“What we really like about this risk is the loss ratio, the fact that Saint Nick has never had an accident or incident in his hundred plus years of being in business is very commendable,” said Ashley Beales, Berkley Canada’s Senior Vice President of Specialty Insurance. “This significantly changes our position on his business model and choices in transportation.”

What did concern Berkley Canada underwriters was a possible crime risk — in the fact that he breaks into approximately two billion homes in a single night. Ultimately, they decided this was not a significant moral hazard.

“Santa has enough on his plate without going through a lengthy paper-based insurance purchasing process,” said APOLLO CEO, Jeff McCann. “Through the Exchange, he is now able to apply for and purchase his insurance in five minutes, so he can get back to running his workshop and delivering toys.”

About the APOLLO Exchange

The APOLLO Exchange (legal name “Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd.”) is Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace. Apollo empowers brokers to instantly quote, bind, and issue policy documents for hundreds of classes of small business in real time, or white label the Exchange to sell directly from their website. Brokerages integrated with the Exchange are able to respond to the changing expectations of buyers and forward thinking employees.

About Berkley Canada

Berkley Canada is a niche Specialty and Accident, Health & Travel insurer that delivers exceptional expertise and service to our broker partners and insureds. We focus on having industry leading expertise in both underwriting and claims and offering flexible coverages, products, and risk solutions. Our ability to make all underwriting decisions locally means our broker partners and insureds are always working with decision makers. This allows Berkley Canada to listen, respond and deliver a solution quickly. For more information, visit: http://www.berkleycanada.com/