APOLLO and Keal System Users partner to provide brokers with digital tools

TORONTO, ON, SEPT. 17, 2020/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd., (“APOLLO Exchange”) Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace, and the Keal System Users (KSU), have partnered to offer the Keal group immediate quote, bind and policy issuance.

With this partnership, both parties are able to collaborate on technology solutions and work together to provide a streamlined experience for brokers.

The APOLLO broker portal features hundreds of classes of business – as well as special event and tenant insurance — eligible to quote, bind, and issue policy documents online and in real time, in line with the expectations of modern consumers.

“With the changing environment it is important for brokers to have access to technology which allows them to focus on the important goals of growing a business without getting distracted with menial tasks.” said Sharon Bajwa, VP Business Development – National at APOLLO. “The APOLLO Exchange provides a solution to that problem.”

“The KSU Board is excited to work with APOLLO on this partnership. This initiative will allow our members to further their digital transformation and online offering,” said Sheldon Williams, KSU President.

“APOLLO continues to provide the market with great solutions and our KSU members are at the forefront of technology. To the Moon with Users Helping Users!” said Sheldon Jason Chambers, KSU Interim President

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, APOLLO Exchange

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

Sheldon Williams, Keal System Users

President

sheldon.williams@nacora.com

Jason Chambers, Keal System Users

Interim President

jchambers@surnet.net

About APOLLO Exchange

APOLLO Exchange is Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace. APOLLO Exchange empowers brokers to instantly quote, bind, and issue policy documents for hundreds of classes of small business in real time, or white label the platform to sell directly from their website. Brokerages integrated with APOLLO Exchange are able to respond to the changing expectations of buyers and forward thinking employees. For more information, visit: http://apollocover.com/

About Keal System Users

KSU is a network of Keal System brokers who utilize the Keal Technology as their broker management system. The group is comprised of a Board of Directors and an Executive Director who work diligently to provide support and services to their members. The Keal System Users group works closely with Keal to further the four pillars of success for all members: Development, Innovation, Collaboration and Education For more information, visit: https://ksusers.ca/