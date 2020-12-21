APOLLO bundles pet insurance with aviation policy for comprehensive insurance package for Santa

TORONTO, ON, DEC. 21, 2020/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO”) has combined pet insurance with an aviation policy for a tailor-made insurance solution for Saint Nick this year.

“Typical pets don’t fly around the world helping deliver toys — this presents a significant and unique exposure for Santa,” said Jeff McCann, APOLLO CEO. “By bundling his pet insurance with his aviation policy, we were able to ensure that he can make his deliveries this year with peace of mind.”

This is the second year that APOLLO has helped Claus with his risk management needs; last year, APOLLO worked with Berkley Canada to ensure that Santa could purchase his insurance coverage online in minutes.

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, Head of Marketing & PR

APOLLO Exchange

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

About APOLLO

APOLLO is Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, empowers brokers to instantly quote, bind, and issue policy documents for hundreds of classes of small business in real time, or white label the platform to sell directly from their website. Brokerages integrated with the APOLLO Exchange are able to respond to the changing expectations of buyers and forward thinking employees. For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/