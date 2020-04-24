APOLLO Exchange and Trufla Technology partner to combine eCommerce insurance products with digital marketing offering for brokers

TORONTO, ON, April 24, 2020/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd., (“APOLLO Exchange”) Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace, and Trufla Technology Ltd. (“Trufla”), have partnered to offer brokers a suite of digital marketing services combined with immediate eCommerce insurance fulfillment.

APOLLO Exchange allows brokers to digitize overnight by white labelling APOLLO’s products, selling hundreds of classes of small business insurance directly from their brokerage website in an eCommerce environment. Coupled with Trufla’s suite of digital marketing products including search engine optimization, digital advertising, website optimization for lead conversion, and more, a broker is able to attract and service modern consumers like never before.

“With storefronts closed, consumers need the valuable advice and counsel that brokers provide, but expect digital fulfillment to go along with that — the APOLLO Exchange solves that problem,” said APOLLO Exchange CEO Jeff McCann. “This partnership with Trufla adds a digital marketing component for brokerages to bring in qualified leads to a new digital insurance buying experience.”

“At Trufla, we believe that brokers always were, and are, the best way to buy insurance. Partnering with APOLLO Exchange allows us to couple our best-in-industry websites and lead generation programs with their state of the art marketplace. The combination gives brokers instant access to dozens of products, and ultimately drive digital sales and opportunities,” said Trufla CEO Sherif Gemayel.

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, APOLLO Exchange

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

Tanya Hage Coburn, Trufla

(403) 680-3806

Communications Manager

Tanya.c@trufla.com

About APOLLO Exchange

APOLLO Exchange is Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace. APOLLO Exchange empowers brokers to instantly quote, bind, and issue policy documents for hundreds of classes of small business in real time, or white label the platform to sell directly from their website. Brokerages integrated with APOLLO Exchange are able to respond to the changing expectations of buyers and forward thinking employees. For more information, visit: http://apollocover.com/

About Trufla Technology

By brokers for brokers, Trufla amalgamates real-life insurance experience with technology to create tools that enhance the broker channel. With almost 200 clients spanning the globe, Trufla’s aim is to be the technology that powers brokers to better compete and grow in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Trufla’s suite of products include a mobile app and portal for customer service and engagement, lead management to increase sales and optimize ROI, and truWeb, a web platform designed to drive more leads to the brokerage. With over 70 employees specializing in insurance, web development, AI, app development, and UI/UX, Trufla is quickly becoming one of the leading insurtech providers in Canada. For more information visit https://www.trufla.com/