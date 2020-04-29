APOLLO Exchange finalist in BC Tech 2020 Technology Impact Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, APRIL 29, 2020/insPRESS/ — Apollo Insurance Solutions (“APOLLO”) was named a finalist in the Company of the Year – Startup Success category of the 2020 Technology Impact Awards, announced April 28, 2020.

The awards, which are B.C.’s largest and longest-running tech awards program, celebrate the province’s vibrant tech ecosystem. Finalists were announced live via Zoom by Jill Tipping, BC Tech President and CEO, joined by Riaz Meghji, Founder of Every Conversation Counts.

“The APOLLO team has worked hard over the past year, and it’s great to see some of that work recognized by our community,” said Jeff McCann, APOLLO President and CEO. “Some industries will go back to the same way they’ve always done business, but insurance will never look the same post-COVID-19. Our team is prepared to accelerate through this phase.”

APOLLO was one of three finalists named in the category. A total of 38 finalists were named across 11 categories.

“Seeing the community come together to support one another during these challenging times has given new meaning to our annual celebration of the change makers, the up-and-comers, the innovators and the bold,” said Tipping. “It is incredibly rewarding to see such grit, kindness and compassion as we work to make B.C. the best place to grow and scale a tech company and advance technology adoption in every industry.”

Winners will be announced later in the year.

For more information, please contact:

David Dyck, APOLLO Exchange

(778) 917-9667

david@apollocover.com

About APOLLO

APOLLO is Canada’s largest online insurance marketplace. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, empowers brokers to instantly quote, bind, and issue policy documents for hundreds of classes of small business in real time, or white label the platform to sell directly from their website. Brokerages integrated with the APOLLO Exchange are able to respond to the changing expectations of buyers and forward thinking employees. For more information, visit: http://apollocover.com/